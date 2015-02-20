Browse
open

Martial Arts Videos

 
open

Martial Arts Techniques

 
open

Traditional Martial Arts Training

 
open

Self Defense Training

 
open

Mixed Martial Arts Training

 
open

Martial Arts Masters

 
open

Martial Arts Weapons

 
open

Martial Arts Fitness

 
open

Martial Arts Entertainment

 
open

Martial Arts History

 
open

Martial Arts Philosophy

 

Free Guides

- – - – -



Letters to the Editor


Recent Articles

- – - – -



« Previous Post Next Post »

Keanu Reeves Learns Judo and Jujitsu for His New Movie John Wick

by Dr. Craig D. Reid February 20, 2015

Keanu Reeves Learns Judo and Jujitsu for His New Movie John Wick

Keanu Reeves disappointed some film fans with his combative roles in 47 Ronin (2013) and Man of Tai Chi (2013), in part because he looked out of place and miscast. That’s especially ironic when you consider that Reeves directed — and cast himself in — Man of Tai Chi. But like an old Jaws 2 trailer, Reeves is back, and this time it’s personal. His latest neo-hero actioner is titled John Wick. In it, Reeves returns to the mentality that transformed him into a martial arts hero with his “Neo” performance in The Matrix (1999). In John Wick, however, everything is personal, and that’s what makes the film and the fights work.

TAI CHI CHUAN: THE 27 FORMS FEATURES TAI CHI LEGEND MARSHALL HO’O. THE VIDEO IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD HERE.

Keanu Reeves in the movie John Wick

The plot: Wick, the most ruthless assassin in the history of Russian organized crime, pulls off an impossible feat of killing belligerence, earning himself the right to leave the mob. Then a young egotistical idiot at a gas station unwittingly draws Wick out of retirement, and the burning candle wick from hell unleashes a hurricane of vengeful fire.

As I mentioned in my blog about Jupiter Ascending, John Wick reunites Reeves with his stunt double Chad Stahelski from The Matrix. This time, however, Stahelski, who got his big break in the biz by being Reeves’ stunt double in Point Break (1991), serves as director.

Keanu Reeves, star of John Wick

The martial arts: Many folks know that in order for the members of The Matrix cast to do their own fights, each actor had to endure three months of intensive martial arts training. The clock was turned back to that era as Stahelski and his producing partner, former stuntman David Leitch, took active roles in developing a hybrid style for Reeves’ character in John Wick.

“We had to be able to change things as we went along, so it was essential for Keanu to be proficient in a variety of techniques,” Stahelski said. “He spent four solid months getting in shape, learning judo and jujitsu. We wanted to use practical grappling martial arts and mix in guns, so we created a new style of close-quarters combat.”

BLACK BELT HAS AN EXTENSIVE LINE OF JUJITSU BOOKS, E-BOOKS, DVDS AND VIDEO DOWNLOADS FROM TOP PRACTITIONERS. BROWSE OUR CATALOG HERE!

Although the resulting style is slightly akin to the “gun fu” that Christian Bale used in Equilibrium (2002), John Wick exhibits a creative simplicity that gives Reeves’ combat scenes a ferocious honesty. Each fight tells a story about the character’s past and present, the brutal choreography counterbalancing the effects of his grievous loss. The fights aren’t there for the filmmakers to say, “Look how cool we are!” but to reveal the emotional angst behind the character.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

The production: Because Reeves could do most of his own fights and stunts, Stahelski didn’t have to worry about trying to hide the face of a double. That meant the battles could be filmed with longer takes and the crew wasn’t pressured to rely on fast cuts, long lens or the ubiquitous “earthquake cam.”

READ “11 MOVIES EVERY MARTIAL ARTIST MUST SEE,” BY AUTHOR CRAIG D. REID, HERE.

“Chad created longer, mise-en-scène scenarios instead of using just quick cuts, which I was really excited about,” Reeves said. “The choreography became very complicated. It’s bang, bang, bang and then throw someone, stab them — all sorts of fun stuff.”

Go here to order Dr. Craig D. Reid’s book The Ultimate Guide to Martial Arts Movies of the 1970s: 500+ Films Loaded With Action, Weapons and Warriors.

(John Wick photos by David Lee/Lionsgate)

Permalink: http://www.blackbeltmag.com/daily/martial-arts-entertainment/martial-art-movies/keanu-reeves-learns-judo-and-jujitsu-for-his-new-movie-john-wick/

Article Tools:

Social Bookmarks:

Related Posts:

Posted in Martial Art Movies.

Add Your Comments

5 Responses

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

  1. Nyai says

    It was really cool of him to do a movie on Tai Chi, and give an idea of what can be done with it. People will probably have a hard time accepting Keanu as someone who does martial arts, because he was an actor first. But it looks like he has put in as much training as most people that talk about it.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    February 25, 2015, 6:38 pm

Continuing the Discussion

  1. February 22, 2015 - BJJ News linked to this post on February 22, 2015

    [...] Cavalcanti: Guard Pass And Defense Old School Carlson Gracie Style Blackbeltmag: Keanu Reeves Learns Judo And Jujitsu For His New Movie John Wick Gracie Barra: The Importance Of Training Instructors Wbbjj.Com: How To Increase Neck Flexibility [...]

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
  2. Analyzing Martial Arts on Network TV: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Mehanhapkido.com linked to this post on April 4, 2015

    [...] Keanu Reeves‘  The Matrix hit theaters in 1999, producers of American TV shows that feature martial [...]

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
  3. John Wick | Peeping Cinema - Reviewing flicks from all times and places linked to this post on September 22, 2015

    [...] restrained style of action wouldn’t have been possible without Reeves, who spend four month training and learning judo and jujitsu. Reeves is a fascinating man. As an actor he seems incapable of portraying any emotion believably, [...]

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
  4. Little-Known Facts About Keanu Reeves that Will Change The Way You Perceive Him - iBuzzDaily linked to this post on March 24, 2016

    [...] He’s also dedicated to his craft… Did you know he seriously studied and trained in martial arts before and during the filming of the Matrix movies? He got hooked, and continued on after filming was complete. He redoubled his training (with an emphasis on Judo & Jujitsu) recently for preparations for his lead role in John Wick. (Source: Black Belt Magazine) [...]

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

You must be logged in to post or rate a comment.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .

« Previous Post Next Post »