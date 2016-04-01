10 Self-Defense Strategies Every Woman Needs to Know to Survive
Veteran self-defense instructor and Black Belt Hall of Fame member Meredith Gold doles out essential advice for all who want to stay safe in public.
Read More »
Here’s a short article on the long career of the shito-ryu karate and kobudo legend, plus details on how you can learn from the master. See lots of historical pix and a few of his old Black Belt covers!
Read More »
Wise martial artists train to survive a close encounter on the street. Proving the superiority of their style in a street fight is not their primary concern.
Read More »
No matter how much you plan to spend, you’ll find just what you need on this list. Buy for a loved one — or buy for yourself with your Christmas cash!
Read More »
Veteran martial arts instructor Paul Vunak cuts through the fantasy that’s often taught as knife defense, then teaches you what actually works.
Read More »
Meet Kelly McCann, the world’s leading combatives instructor, and find out what he’s doing to teach civilians the same self-defense skills that used to be reserved for the world’s elite fighting forces.
Read More »